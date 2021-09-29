JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Trading Up 16.9%

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF)’s share price was up 16.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60.

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JPSTF)

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

