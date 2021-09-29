Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

About Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY)

Japan Display, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of small and medium-sized display devices and related products. It offers liquid crystal display modules for smartphones, tablets, automotive equipment, digital cameras, and game machines. The company was founded on October 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

