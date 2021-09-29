Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 1,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JANX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.61.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48). As a group, analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,340,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,168,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,651,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

