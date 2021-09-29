Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. Jabil has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Jabil alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.