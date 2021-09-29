IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.73

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 37452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.66.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 30.2% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,579,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 366,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.