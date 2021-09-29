IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.73

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 37452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.66.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 30.2% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,579,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 366,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.