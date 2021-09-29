iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. iStar posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

STAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

STAR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 14,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,774. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 280,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iStar by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 229,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iStar by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 485,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of iStar by 86,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

