iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,349,000 after buying an additional 76,491 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,065,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after buying an additional 166,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $127.78. The company had a trading volume of 74,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,776. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

