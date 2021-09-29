iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,411 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

EWH stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

