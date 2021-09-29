iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.78

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.78 and last traded at $68.01, with a volume of 34298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

