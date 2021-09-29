iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

