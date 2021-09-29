iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Down 3.3%

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.12 and last traded at $57.14. 429,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 625,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,517 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 639,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after buying an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,468,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 367.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 44,755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

