iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Reduced by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,772,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.76. 142,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,467. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.