iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after buying an additional 429,368 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,569 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,475,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,829,000 after purchasing an additional 701,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

