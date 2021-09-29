iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,714,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

