iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,810,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 279,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,375,000.

ILTB opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $77.13.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

