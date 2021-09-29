iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $118.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,929. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.52.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.