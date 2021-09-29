iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,935,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.32% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $768,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

