ION (ION) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 116.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, ION has traded up 629% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $25.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00153144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.00491207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00041210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001750 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,657,496 coins and its circulating supply is 13,757,496 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

