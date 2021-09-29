Investors Purchase High Volume of Fuel Tech Call Options (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,184 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 959% compared to the typical volume of 584 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 38,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,245. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 5.85.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

