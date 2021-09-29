Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 70,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,098.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 155,846 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

