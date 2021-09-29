Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,310,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

