Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 293,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 130.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.