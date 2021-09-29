Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,196,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

