Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 154,946 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $24.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 288,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

