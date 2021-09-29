International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.74 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.63 billion and the highest is $17.81 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $75.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $75.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $77.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.18. 3,773,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

