Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Interfor to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of TSE:IFP traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 203,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,757. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$14.46 and a twelve month high of C$38.50.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,800 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,583.74.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

