Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stake Reduced by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510,030 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 19,145 shares during the quarter. Integra LifeSciences comprises about 2.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 7.70% of Integra LifeSciences worth $444,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $96,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IART. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

