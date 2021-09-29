Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) versus ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Financial Contrast

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Intapp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intapp and ON24, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intapp 0 0 10 0 3.00 ON24 0 2 6 0 2.75

Intapp presently has a consensus price target of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 60.15%. ON24 has a consensus price target of $48.29, indicating a potential upside of 151.36%. Given ON24’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Intapp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intapp and ON24’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intapp $214.63 million 7.52 -$46.76 million ($1.23) -21.63 ON24 $156.94 million 5.71 $20.75 million $1.28 15.01

ON24 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intapp. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON24, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intapp and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intapp N/A N/A N/A ON24 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intapp beats ON24 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

