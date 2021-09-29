Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.75). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.25.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $12.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.73. 236,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,814. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.40. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $264.40.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 111.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

