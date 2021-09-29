Insider Selling: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Sells 3,299 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. 167,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,389. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $559.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1,224.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 27.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 32.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.