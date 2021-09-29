Insider Selling: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Sells 3,299 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 24th, Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28.
Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. 167,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,389. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $559.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1,224.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 27.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 32.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Noodles & Company Company Profile
