Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $61,041.75 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MATX opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

