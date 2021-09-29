Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells 1,803 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $379,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KAI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.53. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.48 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.