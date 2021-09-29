Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 638,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,378. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

