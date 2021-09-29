Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 42 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46.

On Friday, July 23rd, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68.

Adobe stock opened at $578.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.80. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

