Insider Buying: Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) Insider Acquires 77,000 Shares of Stock

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) insider Kerrie Parker purchased 77,000 shares of Pental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,030.00 ($21,450.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This is an increase from Pental’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Pental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Pental Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap products, bleaches, firelighters, laundry care products, stain removers, dishwashing products, toothpastes, and others. It offers products under the White King, Country Life, Jiffy Firelighters, Softly, Martha's, Velvet, Sunlight, Lux, Little Lucifer, AIM Toothpaste, Huggie, Natural Selections, Procell, Duracell, and Janola brands.

