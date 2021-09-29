Insider Buying: Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) Director Kenneth D’entremont bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 353,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,060,701.

Shares of CVE MDP opened at C$7.75 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.80 and a 1-year high of C$9.75. The company has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

