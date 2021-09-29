Insider Buying: InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN) Director Acquires 11,400 Shares of Stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN) Director Eric Ashley Adams bought 11,400 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$26,379.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,594.56.

TSE IN traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,552. The firm has a market cap of C$33.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.35 and a 1-year high of C$13.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

