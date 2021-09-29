Insider Buying: Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Buys 10,725 Shares of Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans purchased 10,725 shares of Hill International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $21,879.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Paul J. Evans bought 10,600 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $24,274.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

Hill International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 134,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,698. The firm has a market cap of $117.27 million, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hill International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Hill International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,892,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 439,867 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hill International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,394 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hill International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 483,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hill International by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hill International by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

