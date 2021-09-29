Insider Buying: Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Insider Acquires 31,570 Shares of Stock

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) insider Peter Done acquired 31,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,925.00 ($56,375.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.0415 dividend. This is an increase from Centuria Office REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Centuria Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

