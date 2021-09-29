Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.95

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 7858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

INSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Inseego alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $704.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 103.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Inseego by 7.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Inseego by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 9.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Inseego by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.