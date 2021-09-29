Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $287,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after buying an additional 227,651 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

In related news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $233.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.81 and a 200 day moving average of $202.05. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

