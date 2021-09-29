ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.01.

NYSE:ING opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

