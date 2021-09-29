Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Incyte reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. Incyte has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $101.47.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

