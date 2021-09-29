Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down to $83.36

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.36, but opened at $81.27. Inari Medical shares last traded at $82.49, with a volume of 1,648 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,946,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,085 shares of company stock worth $17,497,649 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 28.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Inari Medical by 481.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 254,651 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Inari Medical by 21.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 55.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 84,657 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

