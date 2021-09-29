Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Thomas Tu Sells 5,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $414,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $421,000.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.20. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.