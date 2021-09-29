Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up to $57.27

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.27, but opened at $60.69. Impinj shares last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 3,458 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Impinj alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,567 shares of company stock worth $546,205. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.