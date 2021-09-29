Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.93.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$39.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.32. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 4.6599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -185.96%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

