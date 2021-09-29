IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

INFO traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $117.16. 118,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.44.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

