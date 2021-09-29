iEthereum Price Tops $0.0612 on Top Exchanges (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. iEthereum has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $2.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iEthereum has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00119894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00168124 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

