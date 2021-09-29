HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives $45.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,523. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

